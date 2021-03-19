Gene William Morehead, 75, Alma, KS passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.
On November 1, 1945 Gene was born to Eugene Virgil and Frances Virginia (Eiler) Morehead in Colby, KS. Growing up in Norton, Gene graduated from Norton High School in 1963. Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force and would dedicate the next 24 years of his life to his country before retiring. He was united in marriage to Kathryn Holeman on January 13, 1968 in Kansas City, KS. She survives of the home.
Gene loved traveling as a part of his service in the Air Force. He would begin his military career in Japan and then two tours in Vietnam, before starting his family and being stationed in Germany. Afterwards, they moved to San Antonio, TX, Philippines, Las Vegas, and would retire (the first time) in Anchorage, AK. Gene worked for the City of Anchorage and retired for the second time. They then moved to Alma, KS to be closer to family when Gene would come out of retirement again and work for the Veteran’s Administration in Topeka, KS. Gene enjoyed pheasant hunting with his friends when he was younger and after his third retirement, he also enjoyed fishing for ‘whatever would bite’ with his family. Most of the time was spent enjoying the outdoors and drowning worms.
He is also survived by two children, Eugene William Morehead, Alma, KS, and Tiffany Morehead (Frank Seufert), Wamego, KS; one grandchild, Shelby Seufert (Andrew), St. George, KS; one great-grandchild, Bodee Seufert; and two sisters, Martha Winke (Stan), Joliet, IL, and Rebecca Jenkins (David), Texarkana, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Alma City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Good Shepherd Hospice House, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 126, Alma, KS 66401. Condolences may be left at campanellastewart.com
