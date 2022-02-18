George and Cooper Gier, of Russell, Kansas, died in a tragic car accident on Friday, February 11, 2022, in rural Russell County, Kansas.
George Cecil Gier was born on June 28, 1981, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Leo G. and Marian K. (Cooper) Gier. He grew up in Osborne, Kansas, and graduated from Osborne High School in the class of 1999. After high school he played football for 2 years at Highland Community College. He was united in marriage to Marcia Dawn Woodyard on October 07, 2006 in Manhattan, Kansas. From this union they were blessed with two children Hailey and Cooper. He worked as a ranch hand and was 100% country and cowboy. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Russell, lifelong 4-H member, American Quarter Horse Association, and former Fire Chief in Wheaton, Kansas. He enjoyed spending time performing his ranch chores, tending cattle, being outdoors, working and competing in rodeos, working with his horses and cattle dogs, hunting and teaching his children to appreciate the things he loved. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, laughing, being a goof ball and having a good time.
Cooper Francis Gier was born on June 03, 2011, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of George and Marcia (Woodyard) Gier. He attended Bickerdyke Elementary in Russell, Kansas. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Russell, Fossil Creek 4-H, Bickerdyke Bunch, 2 x 5 youth group and Russell Recreation football and basketball teams. He enjoyed helping his father with his ranch chores, pestering his sister, being outdoors, playing football, playing with his friends, spending time with his family and snuggling with his mom and dad.
Surviving family include wife and mother Marcia, daughter and sister Hailey both of the home; George’s parents Leo and Marian Gier of Osborne, Kansas; Marcia’s parents Daryl and Cathy Woodyard of Wamego, Kansas; George’s brother Garred Gier of Concordia, Kansas and Marcia’s brother Brandon Woodyard and wife Kristy of Denver, Colorado; George’s grandmother and Cooper’s great grandmother Lois Cooper of Lucas, Kansas.
A celebration of George’s and Cooper’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, Kansas. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Russell. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M., Friday, February 18, 2022, at the mortuary with family greeting guests from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Friday evening. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Russell County 4-H and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.
