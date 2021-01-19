George Dick Hess, 92, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at McPherson Hospital. Dick was an oil producer and retired president of Hess Oil Co., McPherson.
Dick was born December 19, 1928, in Blackwell, OK, the son of George Reiser and Evaline (Farrah) Hess. Dick grew up in the oil fields of McPherson County, working alongside his parents at their country store between Canton and Galva. As his father gradually shifted his focus from the store to oil production, Dick learned the business that would eventually become his own livelihood.
Dick graduated from McPherson High School in 1946 and attended the University of Kansas and McPherson College. He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Brize Norton Air Base in England.
On May 6, 1950, Dick was united in marriage to Lou Ann Dyck. She died August 4, 1981. On November 6, 1982, he married Beverly Ann (Reinhardt) Stockham.
Dick was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was also an avid supporter of the arts, the McPherson Museum, and McPherson parks. He and Beverly were named the Kansas Governor’s Arts Awards Art Patrons in 2008.
His past involvements include Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout leader, Church choir member, the former Farmer's State Bank of Canton, KS board member, the former Wheatland Bank of Goessel, KS founder and board chair, McPherson Public Library board member, Wichita Symphony Orchestra board member, and McPherson College board member.
Survivors include: his wife, Beverly of the home; children, Arnold (Patricia) Hess of Ransom, KS, Bryan (Janette) Hess of McPherson, KS, Charlene Hess-Anspaugh (Doug Anspaugh) of St. George, KS, Steve
(Patsy) Stockham of Salina, KS, and Kris (Jeff) Dickinson of Parker, CO; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Connie Hess of McPherson, KS; brother-in-law and wife, Bob and Doris Reinhardt of Plano, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, infant son, Joel, and brother, James H. Hess.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at McPherson Cemetery with Rev. Tim Leaf officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Museum or Trinity Lutheran Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
