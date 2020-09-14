Gerald E (Jerry) Hecker
Gerald E (Jerry) Hecker passed away on Aug. 30, 2020 in Silverton, OR at the age of 87. Jerry was born in Wamego, KS on Oct. 5, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob S. and Opal (Edwards) Hecker, his daughter, Julie Hecker, two brothers John S. (Jack) and Jacob H. Hecker and a sister, Jean Deehairo. He is survived by daughters Terry Valdez and Ann Louise Hecker and a son Steve Hecker, four sisters Ann Augustine, Mary Akin, Winifred Hinson and Virginia Webster and one brother Richard Hecker. Six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A private family service was held in Silverton.
