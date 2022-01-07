Gerald (Jerry) J. Harpe passed into eternity surrounded by his loving family on January 3, 2022 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Jerry was born December 30, 1944, in Muskegon, MI the eldest son of Joseph A. and Lucille M. (Lamie) Harpe. Jerry grew up in the Traverse City, MI area and then moved his family to St. Marys, Kansas in August 1987 in order to send his children to St. Marys Academy and attend the Traditional Latin Mass provided by the Society of St. Pius X at the Assumption Chapel.
Jerry married Sharie Snyder of Kingsley, Michigan on June 20, 1970.
Jerry owned a prosperous business in Michigan which he sacrificed and left behind in order to give his children a Catholic education. He worked as a handyman after moving to Kansas and then spent many years employed by the Onyx Collection in Belvue, Kansas prior to retiring.
Jerry will be remembered for his love of faith and family. Nothing was more important to him than that his children receive the deposit of the Faith and to pass that Faith to their children and grandchildren. It was a great sacrifice for him to move across the country to a place he had never been in order for his children to attend the Academy. His children will be forever grateful for his faithfulness, love and sacrifices.
He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and endeavored to create a place on his property where they could play and enjoy spending time with their cousins. His “park” is a testament to his love and affection for his family.
For his many years of faithfulness he was rewarded at the end of his life with all the graces the Church could provide with the Last Rites, Confession, Absolution and the Apostolic Blessing surrounded by his family praying for him as he passed into eternity.
He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brothers Joseph and Gary and his great-granddaughter Julianna Gallaway. Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years Sharie, his sister Faye (Arnold) Wurm, sister Eva (Bill) Garland, and brother Ron (Kathy) Harpe. His children Tonya (Richard) Bush, Jason (Ellice) Harpe, Jeremy (Jennifer) Harpe, Justin (Elizabeth) Harpe, Alex (Nicole) Harpe, Tammy (David) Salinas. 62 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
Rosary will be said for the repose of his soul on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 5:20 pm in the Assumption Chapel.
The Requiem Mass will be said at 11:15 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Assumption Chapel. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, in St. Marys, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536 to help with funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.