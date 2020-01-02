Gerrit Carter
Gerrit Carter, 64, of Louisville, KS passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gerrit was born May 17, 1955 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Martin and Alice Furrey of Alliance, NE. After graduating high school in Sidney, NE, he joined the U.S. Army in 1974 and served in the Vietnam War before his honorable discharge in 1976. Following his service in the army, he studied business and mechanics at MATC and welding at Job Cor. He worked as a welder for years and then was an OTR truck driver for many years before becoming a full time grandkid wrangler, where he enjoyed sitting on his back porch and drinking coffee.
In 1975, he met Gail Stewart, and the married in Dec. of 1976. She survives of the home.
After retiring, he loved fishing, spending time with family and taking care of the grandkids. He was a member of the Blackjack Legion in St. George, where he served many years as a member. His hobbies included hunting, gardening, fishing, and spoiling his grandkids. He will be remembered for his work ethic as well as his willingness to take time to help others. He will be missed for finding solutions for problems when others believed it was impossible.
His is survived by his wife, Gail Carter, of the home; his children: Janet (Wes) Bruce of Mesa, AZ, Martin Carter of Louisville, KS, Joyce (Travis) Ten Eyck of Wamego, KS, William Carter of Louisville; 10 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will include a visitation with family Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., and memorial service following the visitation, beginning at 11:00 a.m. - both at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Inurnment in Louisville Cemetery with military honors will follow services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Gerrit Carter memorial fund (designated later), and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.