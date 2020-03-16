Glenda Arlene Eckart
Glenda Arlene Eckart, 78, of Wamego, KS passed away at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka, KS.
On October 4, 1941, Glenda, was born in Scottsville, KS to Samuel and Clarice (Collins) Motes. She graduated from Simpson High School in 1960. After high school, she graduated from beautician school and would spend the next 51 years as a beautician. She started out working for two different salons before building her own practice, Glenda’s Country Salon, in her home in 1973. Glenda enjoyed gardening flowers, trips to the casino, and playing bridge in her card club. She was united in marriage with Lawrence “Larry” Eugene Eckart on July 7, 1962 in Wamego, KS. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2014.
Glenda is survived by two sons, Gregory Eckart (Ginger), and Curtis Eckart (Brenda), both of Wamego, KS; two step-grandchildren, Blythe Wagner, Kansas City, MO, and Austin Wagner, Dallas, TX; three sisters, Marian Sibley (Rex), Beloit, KS, Marcia Chapman (Dave), Port Orchard, WA, and Kathryn Motes, Beloit, KS; four brothers, James Motes (Barbara), Stillwater, OK, Larry Motes (Penni), Hays, KS, Dennis Motes (Janet), Van Buren, AR, and Micheal Motes (Ina), Bentley, KS; and two sister-in-laws, Margie Bellinder, Wamego, KS, and Janice Motes, Beloit, KS.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, and two siblings, Steven Motes and Carol Jane Deen.
A Memorial Service for Glenda will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Inurnment will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. with visitation to follow until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the St. Bernard Cemetery Fund, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
