Glenita J. Hawkins, 82, of St. George, Kansas passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Stormont-Vail Hospital.
She was born October 6, 1939, in Enid, Oklahoma the daughter of Victor and LaVern (Cooley) Long being raised by her grandparents, Lester and Flora Cooley.
Glenita was co-owner and bookkeeper for the family business J & G Plumbing while also working for over 16 years at Arby’s.
She married Jerold Hawkins on October 31, 1956, in Ness City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2003. She is survived by four children, Kirby (Roxie) Hawkins, Kami (Rodger) Garner, Keena (Angel) Yambo and Kendra (Rod) Etienne. Other survivors include four siblings, Cheryl Cochran, David (Linda) Lynd, Gaye Rousseau, and Debbie (Gary) Hennig. Twelve grandchildren, Alex Yambo, Yara Yambo, Ashley Macken, Veronica Parker, Krystal Goehring, Michael Reid, Amber Etienne, Jared Hawkins, Autumn Allen, Macy Mayle, Kassody Garner, Keith Hawkins and eleven great-grandchildren, Thomas, Izzabella, Shane, Tucker, Jordyn, Spencer, Addyson, Aubrey, Brecklyn, Violet, and Walker also survive. A twelfth great-grandchild, baby Bo, is due to be born in June. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and LaVern Long, her grandparents that raised her, Lester and Flora Cooley, a brother, Skip Lynd, and a son Kirk “Kip” Hawkins.
Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at the St. George Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.