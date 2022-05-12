Glenita J. Hawkins

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Wind increasing. Lots of sunshine. High near 95F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.