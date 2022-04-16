Gregory (Greg) Wayne Miller of Wamego passed away April 13, 2022, at the age of 71 of Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer, a very rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Greg was born in Wamego, KS to Charles “Bud” and Joan (Craig) Miller March 3, 1951.
He was married to Betty Jo Dorr in 1972, and together they had daughters, Erin and Sarah. Greg and Betty Jo were later divorced. Greg married Elaine (Miller) on August 15, 1998. She survives of the home.
Greg attended grade school in Belvue, Ks, and graduated in 1969 from Wamego High School. He earned an associate's degree in landscape maintenance from Topeka Tech. Greg worked at Jeffrey Energy Center, Harmony Gardens, and in the K-State grounds department. Greg owned "Greg's Landscaping" for 35 years until his retirement in 2014.
Throughout his life, Greg strived to be outside while working and in his free time. He was usually found puttering around his yard or in his large garden. His horticulture knowledge and expertise was impressive. After his retirement, he volunteered in a nursing home greenhouse, which continued until his death. He loved "playing" in the dirt and propagating plants. He also enjoyed visits from the neighborhood dog, "Hunter" who would visit whenever he knew Greg was in the greenhouse. Greg would give him a treat, and he would be on his way but not until he got a head and neck massage. Greg’s biggest joy was when his grand kiddos Maggie and Myles visited, and he taught them how to plant and care for plants.
June of 2021 Greg was awarded the Jefferson Award sponsored by KSNTV- Topeka for his outstanding volunteering at the nursing home greenhouse. This well-deserved award recognized his dedication to his love for plants and his visits with the nursing home residents. This award was founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis for outstanding volunteers.
He and his family enjoyed road trips and camping vacations. As members of Kansas Explorers, he and Elaine’s quest was to visit and photograph all 105 Kansas courthouses. They were awarded the Architectural Explorer Award in 2005 and Kansas Explorer Quest in 2006. In 2012, Greg began traveling through Prudent Tour and Heritage Tours, and this continued until his health started failing last year due to Parkinson's Disease. Greg and Elaine took frequent road trips to Concordia, Lawrence, and Lenexa to spend special times with the grandkids. He was also recently involved in water aerobics at the Wamego Aquatic Center.
Greg was a former member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and a current member of the Wamego United Methodist Church
Greg is survived by his wife Elaine of the home, daughters Erin Miller Weiss (Bryan) of Lenexa and Sarah Ihde of Lawrence, granddaughter Maggie Weiss, and grandson Myles Weiss, brother Tom Miller (Sharon) of Emporia, Jayne Langvardt of Belvue, Donna (Mike) Jones of Belvue and Diane (Doug) Pageler of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles “Bud” (2014) and Joan Miller (1993). brother-in-law Chris Langvardt (2018), brother-in-law Martin Miller (2018), and mother-in-law Betty Miller (2019) Concordia.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Iron Clad, 427 Lincoln Ave, Wamego, KS 66547. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wamego Community Foundation in memory of Greg Miller and can be left in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home 4370 Salzer Rd, PO Box 48, Wamego, Kansas 66547.
