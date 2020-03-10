Hannah Rae Fouts
Hannah Rae Fouts, 19, of Westmoreland, Kansas passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the University of Colorado Neurological ICU after complications due to severe blood clotting in her brain. Hannah was a freshman at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
Hannah was born November 24, 2000 to Bruce and Bobbie (Reutzel) Fouts in Topeka, Kansas. From a young age Hannah was the center of joy and pride in her family. Her warm smile and beautiful laugh became a reputation. Hannah graduated in 2019 with honors from Rock Creek High School.
Hannah had a very active High School career. She was a Rock Creek Chapter and a Northeast District Officer in FFA and was a third generation FFA member. Hannah also was a member and office holder in 4-H, FCCLA, FBLA, and a member of the National Honor Society. Hannah showed cattle and horses from a young age. Following her love of livestock, she became a South Devon Junior National Officer. She played volleyball and was the softball team manager. Hannah spent her summers working as a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons. She was also a varsity cheerleader in both Junior High and High School. An accomplished seamstress, Hannah won many awards at the County and State Fairs as well as the state Make it With Wool contest. She was an avid flute player in the Rock Creek band and was first chair.
Hannah loved working with and touching the lives of children. This passion, accompanied by inspiration she found in her beloved Vo-Ag teacher Mr. David Holliday, was the driving force behind her decision to become an agricultural education teacher. During her time spent out west showing cattle Hannah fell in love with the state of Wyoming and chose the University of Wyoming as her collegiate home. Hannah loved her time as a TA for Mr. Holliday and volunteering at the grade school. She was always willing to help 4-H members with their calves or projects.
Hannah had many names but no matter whom she was talking to, and what they might call her, she was an inspiration and loved by all.
As a freshman at the University of Wyoming, Hannah was active in collegiate activities, and a member of Sigma Alpha Sorority. Hannah was diligent and obtained several scholarships to pay for her first year of school.
Hannah is survived by her parents, Bruce and Bobbie Fouts, Westmoreland, Kansas; her brother, Wyatt Fouts (Adrianne), Hutchinson, her grandmothers, Geraldine Fouts, Westmoreland, and Lillian Reutzel, Lincoln, Nebraska; her special friend and aunt, Kim Fouts; her adopted brother, Zach Havenstein; her beloved dog, Bandit; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Hannah was preceded in death by her brother, Levi Fouts and grandfathers, Justin Fouts and Ardell Reutzel.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. Memorials are suggested to Kansas FFA Association, or the University of Wyoming Ag Department, in care of the Campanella-Evans Mortuary. www.campanellafuneral.com.
