Harley Dean Etienne
Harley Dean Etienne, 62, previously of Wamego, Kansas, passed away as a result of multiple strokes on January 14th 2020. He was in the company of his family in California at the time. He is now in the company of Jesus Christ. A memorial service is planned for February 1st, 1pm at Whittier Area Community Church, Whittier Ca.
Harley was born to Bobbie Dean and Barbara Jean (Mayer) Etienne on January 15th, 1957, the first of five children.
Harley grew up in Wamego, Kansas and attended Wamego schools. He graduated from Wamego High School in 1975.
Being part of his high school marching band, Harley played the trumpet. 1975 was the one and only year that the Wamego marching band was selected to play in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Harley advanced his education at Baptist Bible College in Springfield Missouri and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. He then moved to Whittier California and took a job at Bethany Baptist Church/School where he taught for four years.
He met his wife, Julie, in Oct. 1980 and seven months later, they were married on April 10, 1981.
Harley worked for numerous employers including Cox Medical- Springfield, Mo., Rockwell Aerospace in Bell, Ca.,Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Long Beach, Ca., UCLA Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Orange County, Ca.
He taught and facilitated many classes at Bethany Baptist Church, Faith Intercommunity Church, and currently Whittier Area Community Church, all of Whittier, Ca.
Harley enjoyed hiking and travelled to Havasupai at least 6 times and liked to shoot firearms whenever the opportunity arose. He savored spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and son-in-laws, just lounging about and being a connoisseur of all types of movies and music. Favorite music included the latest Johnny Cash, Third Day, Eddy Vedder and Jars of Clay among many others.
Another delight was utilizing his timeshares for he and Julie to escape from time to time. Harley also loved sharing time with his siblings and in December had gone to Kansas for his mothers 85th birthday. All of his siblings attended and had a wonderful time with conversation, a catered meal, Christmas gift exchange, viewing Christmas lights and a horse drawn carriage ride in Manhattan, Kansas.
He liked to engage in long conversations ranging from politics and religion to speculative thought about business ventures and possible investments.
But in all things, his sustaining grace was his faith in Jesus Christ. He longed for everyone he knew to have a closer relationship with Christ.
Harley was preceded in death by his dad, Bobbie Etienne, grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Harley is survived by his spouse, Julie, of the home, and their three daughters:
Jenifer (Jake) Lane and their children Calvin and Reeve, Tacoma, Washimgton.
Jasmine (Carlos) Valdez and their child Elijah, Whittier, Ca. (with one on the way)
Jessica Etienne, Whittier, Ca.,
his mother, Barbara Etienne, Wamego, Kansas and his four siblings:
Cindy (Allyn) Sharp, Topeka, Ks.
Pepper Self, Newton IA.
Lia Shibler, Riley, Ks.
Joseph (Melissa) Wamego, Ks
