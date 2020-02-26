Harlin Garnett Henton
Harlin Garnett Henton, 79, of Leonardville, passed away Wednesday, January 1st, at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
He worked as a Plant Science Technician at Kansas State University for 39 years, retiring in 2004, and was a Certified Farrier, a craftsman who trims and shoes horses' hooves and was taught by a retired Army Sergeant from the Ft. Riley Mounted Service. In 1976, after five years of study and hard work, he received his much cherished Ferriers Certificate from Master Sergeant Richmond. Harlin had a lifelong love for horses and made lifelong friends with many of his horseshoeing customers. Harlin was a wonderful storyteller and greatly enjoyed his grandchildren.
Harlin was born in Manhattan, on Feb. 22, 1940, the son of the late Lewis William and Irene Katherine (Nelson) Henton. He attended and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1958. On March 23, 1959, he was joined in marriage to Shirley Ann King in Westmoreland, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 25, 2009. Harlin and Shirley were active at the Old Abilene Town Reenactment for many years.
Harlin is survived by his son, Tom Henton and wife Julie of rural Leonardville, a daughter, Kara Kay Henton, of Perry, KS; sister Dena Haller and husband Brad, of Manhattan along with 5 grandchildren, Maggie Henton, Zachary Henton, Felipe Zwygart, Raymond Zwygart and Jackie Zwygart and 3 great-grandchildren. Harlin was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister, Elvira Lou Henton.
A "Service of Remembrance" was held Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan with Rev. Kevin Larson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Leonardville Nursing Home, 409 Barton Rd, Leonardville, KS 66449 or Meadowlark Hospice, 709 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS 67432. Interment will be at a later date at the Grandview-Mill Creek Cemetery.
For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.irvinparkview.com.
