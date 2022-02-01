Harry Edgar Mansfield, 79 of North Richland Hills, TX passed away on Monday January 24, 2022, with his daughter Denise by his side.
He was born to James and Irene Mansfield on February 10, 1942, in Wamego, KS. He was raised in the Wamego community, graduating from Wamego High School in 1960. He attended Kansas State University, before finishing his speech degree at Abilene Christian University in 1966.
It was at this time that he met Shirley Nadine Lamkin. After a persistent courtship by Harry, Shirley fell in love and became his wife on July 13, 1963. He and Shirley raised four children together: Marsha, Denise, James, and William. Throughout their marriage, they were devoted members of the Church of Christ and participated continually in church programs.
Harry began his professional career as a radio announcer, working for many radio stations throughout the Midwest and even into upstate New York. In 1976, he changed his career path and got into Information Technology. Starting on some of the earliest business mainframes, Harry developed many systems for a variety of companies throughout his career. In 1988 he and Shirley started their own company, Allegro Information Systems, which he operated until his retirement in 2009. Following his career in Information Technology, Harry began work as a coordinator for the Church of Christ Disaster Response Team. He and Shirley would travel across the country, working to support communities after natural disasters. Harry continued work for the response team in some capacity for the remainder of his life.
Following the passing of Shirley in April of 2010, Harry spent years as a widower. He then met Jeanine Graf. He and Jeanine became very fond of each other quickly and were married on February 14, 2015. Harry and Jennine spent the remainder of his life happily married and enjoying time with friends and family in the Fort Worth, TX area.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley Mansfield, and son James Mansfield. He is survived by his wife Jeanine Mansfield, sister Annie Bryant and her husband Ed Brunin, daughter Marsha Mansfield, daughter Denise Davis and her husband Leighton, son William and his wife Amanda, Stepson Jeff Graf, step-daughters Dawn Harelik and Jennifer Tatum, 10 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, 5 Step-Grandchildren, 10 Step-Great grandchildren and dear friends Patti and Allie Foley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Church of Christ or to the Disaster Response Team. Please send the donations to Legacy Church of Christ, 8801 Mid-Cities Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76182. Please note in the donation if is for the church or the DRT. Celebration of Life Services will be held on February 20, 2022, at Legacy Church of Christ, North Richland Hills, Texas, and on July 3, 2022, in Wamego, Kansas, with the location TBD.
