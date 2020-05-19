Henry “Hank” John Graf
Henry “Hank” John Graf, 89, of Topeka, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
He was born April 11, 1931, in Wheaton, Kansas, the son of Jake and Hallie (Simon) Graf. He graduated from Wamego High School. class of 1949
He served in the US Navy during the Korean War 1949-1953. He served aboard the USS Black
He worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Topeka, Ks as an Earthmover Bandbuilder. He retired after 34 years.
He was very involved with the Topeka Moose Lodge. He was a Past Governor, Ritual Chairman and achieved their highest award as a Pilgrim. He served on numerous committees and spent a lot of time at the lodge.
He and Nila spent many years enjoying the home they had in Blaine, Ks. It became known as the “Condo” Lots of summers away from the city. Planted a big garden and just enjoyed the people who stopped by to visit.
Henry married Katherine "Nila" Keating on February 19, 1955 in St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Blaine. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2015. Survivors include her children, Ann Jepson of Wamego; Jake Graf of Houston, TX, Jeff (Christine) Graf of Claymont, DE, Ted (Kerry) Graf and Tracy Graf, both of Topeka; fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Iona Baumchen of St. Mary’s, KS and sisters-in-law, Hap Scott, Topeka and Bobbie Jordan, Parkville, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Jeff; sisters, Jacy Ward, Lucile Fleming; brothers, Jay Graf, and Guy Graf and son in law, Wayne Jepson.
Cremation is planned and a memorial service for Hank will be held at a later date.
