Henry John “Hank” Piper
Henry John “Hank” Piper, 75, of Wamego, Kansas, died peacefully surrounded by his entire family, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. He had been a long-time resident of the community.
Hank was born on July 6, 1944, in York, Nebraska, the son of Elmer and Eva Kohlohf Piper. He attended local schools and graduated from High School in 1962 in Montrose, Kansas. He then attended Technical School. Hank served for three years in the United States Army.
Hank worked as a truck driver for many years driving a semi over the road. For twenty seven years he was a delivery driver for UPS. He retired from UPS in 2002. Hank was well known for his participation in a local country western band, Open Road Band. He played rhythm guitar and was lead vocalist. He also loved trains and collected model trains. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to mow lawns. He loved time spent with his family and his dogs, especially his German Shephard, Willie.
Hank married Marilyn Stansbury on March 3, 1965, Nelson, Nebraska. She survives at their home.
Hank is also survived by his sons; Larry Piper (Renee), Wamego, Doug Piper (Michelle), Formoso, and Travis Piper (Karen), Maple Hill; his grandchildren, Bryan Piper (Melinda), Wamego, Todd Piper (Lindsay), St. George, Dexter Piper, Wamego, Derek Piper, Overland Park, Jacob Piper and Brody Piper, Formoso, Morgan Piper, Kaitlyn Piper and Logan Piper, Maple Hill; his two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Haley; his sisters, Eva Ostrander (Harold), York, Nebraska and Frances Stansbury (Jim), Smith Center. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Victoria Dawn, and two siblings, Patricia and Bill.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. A time of remembrance will be held at 11:30 am. A Lunch will be served following the gathering. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com, Campanella-Evans Mortuary.
