St. Marys — Howard Heim, 80, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus in Topeka.
He was born November 26, 1941, at Topeka, the son of Francis J. and Flora E. (Harr) Heim. Howard graduated from Hayden Catholic High School in 1959. He served in the United States Army for four years, two years states side and two years in Germany.
Howard worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka, retiring after 40+ years of service. Howard was a talented Banjo and Guitar player. He was a member of Reduced Speed Limit Band of Topeka.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jo Lagers; step-son-in-law, Bill Morford and step-granddaughter, Kristin Morford.
He was married to Phyllis Plumberg, they later divorced. He later married Carol Rafferty Flerlage Heim on August 2, 1991. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Gregory P. Heim, Catherine Heim, and Charles Heim. Stepchildren, Jeanette (Dana) Grauerholz. Ken Flerlage, Loretta (Steve) VandeVelde, Nancy Morford, Tom (Muggins) Flerlage and Doug (Stacy)Flerlage; two sisters, Carolyn Eastwood, and Sharon Crow; 12 step-grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren
Private family memorial graveside services will be at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pottawatomie County EMS and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
