Hugh E Mosher (Mo)
Hugh E Mosher (Mo), 76, of Browns Valley, California (formally Wamego, Kansas) passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his daughter and Son-in -law, Jennifer and Glenn Greenwell, at their home in Roseville, California.
Hugh was born on March 26, 1944 in Lowell, Massachusetts , the son of Ellery and Roberta Mosher. He graduated school at Erskine Academy located in South China, Maine. Not long after graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. On August 24, 1984, he married the love of his life, Sherry Davies, in Canon City, Colorado. Mo worked as a Gold Miner in California for many years up until his retirement. In 2003, after Mo and Sherry both retired, they moved to Wamego, Kansas to settle down to enjoy their golden years. Together they made many friends and Mo always said, “Why would anyone want to live anywhere else besides Wamego, Kansas”. He truly knew no stranger…. And his sense of humor left you gasping.
Mo was a car fanatic and was very proud of his collection, especially his ’40 Packard, which was his pride and joy. He put a lot of elbow grease into that beautiful car. He attended many car shows with it and seemed to always bring home the 1stplace trophy. Besides tinkering with his cars, he also enjoyed working in his yard. His lawn, trees and bushes were like no other… truly amazing! We think he mowed the lawn pretty much every day!
A few years after Sherry passed away, he moved back to California to be near his daughter, Jennifer. He bought a beautiful home in Browns Valley, California with some acreage and it kept him quite busy these last several years.
Mo was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sherry on June 12, 2010. He was also preceded by his sister, Roberta (Birdie) Grothause, along with his parents.
Mo is survived by his daughters Jennifer Greenwell and her husband Glenn; Jamie Edwards of Roseville, CA; one step-daughter, LaDonna Andritsch and her husband Bill of Paxico, KS ; one step-son, Russell Keys and his wife Lani, of St. George, KS; three sisters, Ethel Pontsler of Rockford, OH; Lyn Loughridge of Celina, OH and Gloria Bruce of Erie, CO. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at the Wamego City Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
