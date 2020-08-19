Imogene Merriott
Imogene Merriott, 94, of Wamego, KS passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego.
On November 19, 1925, Imogene, was born to Linney and Jessie (Parkman) Hastey in Rochester, TX. She graduated in high school in Bula, TX in 1944. Imogene spent most of her working life as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, painting, donating her time at church, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was united in marriage with Lawrence Evins. He preceded her in death in 1969. She was then united in marriage to Earnest Merriott. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Imogene is survived by her three children, Glen Evins (Linda), Wamego, KS, Billie Mowrer (Steve), Mansfield, TX, and Jerry Evins (Theresa), Emporia, KS; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her three siblings, Doyle Hastey (Jean), Dorris Vick (J.D.), and Kenneth Hastey (Glenda).
Graveside services for Imogene will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 in Wamego City Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials to the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society, and may be left at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. Condolences may also be left at: www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
