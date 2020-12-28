Jackie “Jack” Doyle Stephenson, 91, of Smithville, MO, formerly of Holton, KS, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospice House with family by his side. He was born June 2, 1929 in Onaga, KS, the son of Roy Edward and Eula Frances (Burdett) Stephenson.
Jack graduated from Onaga High School in 1948. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 – 1953. He worked for United Telephone; retiring in 1984 after 34 years, as Test Board Supervisor.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, American Legion Post 44, Volunteer FireFighter, Holton Saddle Club and Elk Creek Sam’s Camping Club all in Holton. Jack had a love for horses; in early years, Jack had a farm east of Holton.
Jack married Anna Jean Bolls on December 22, 1950 in Onaga; they celebrated over 70 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Anna of the home; a daughter, Celinda Smith of Manhattan, KS; 2 sons, Robert L. Stephenson (Carla) of Westmoreland, KS and James Stephenson of Smithville, MO; a brother, Gary Stephenson (Joyce) of Lawrence, KS; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jon Stephenson.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Holton Cemetery. Jack will lie in state beginning Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – January 1, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. The family suggests that in honor of Jack; try to make someone smile or laugh in the following days and beyond. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. We also request everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.
