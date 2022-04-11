Jacqueline “Jacque” Marie Heaslet, 30, Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Jacque was born February 7, 1992, the daughter of Jessie and Joanna Compton Heaslet. She had been a CNA and also worked for a cleaning service.
Jacque had a very big and loving heart; if you were in her life, she loved you. Her nieces, Ellie and Sophie, her Granny, family and friends and her canine companion of 14 years, Debo, were all part of her heart. Jacqueline was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Grateful to have shared Jacque’s life are her mother, Joanna Heaslet, Westmoreland; siblings, Joshawa Heaslet (Sally), Auburn KS, Jeremiah Johnson, Westmoreland, and Jennifer Heaslet, Arkansas; her grandmother, Joyce Compton; uncle and aunt, Gary and Loretta Yates, all of Westmoreland; and other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jacque was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Heaslet.
A celebration of Jacque’s life will be announced later. Contributions in Jacque’s memory may be made to any animal rescue organization. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
