Jacquelyn Irene Cantwell, 89, of Saint George, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. She was an Administrative Assistant at the Riley County Health Dept. She was born in Manhattan, on July 19, 1932, the daughter of the late Irene Rose (Glenn) and Barton Jack Ward. She graduated from the Sacred Heart Academy (Manhattan Catholic Schools); was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. Survivors include a daughter, Kellie B. (David) Hudson, of St. George; three sons Kevin A. (Michelle Welliver) Matthews, of Manhattan; Jeff S. Matthews, of St. George; Richard L. (Terri) Matthews, of Cumming, Georgia; a brother, Robert D Ward, Sr., of Wichita; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Those that preceded her in death were her parents; sister, Carol L Glenn, and 2 brothers: Bart Ward, Jack Glenn. The funeral service was on Friday, February 18th at the funeral home, with Fr. Ryan McCandless officiating. Burial followed the service at the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan. The family requests any donations be directed to the Manhattan Catholic Schools, Manhattan, and may be left in the care of Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 W. Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
