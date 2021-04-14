James Alvin Conner, 80, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, April 11, 2021. His funeral 2:00, Friday, April 23 Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Full obituary at www.campanellastewart.com.
Local display ads by PaperG
Most Popular
Articles
- John Albert Lyon
- Dorothy Campbell
- Vaccine available at Tulip Festival
- St. Marys man dies as a result of Highway 24 accident
- 04-07-21: 27 new COVID-positive cases in Riley County
- Wamego Mask Mandate Set to Expire
- 04-12-21 Pottawatomie County Community Update
- Pavement marking project on I-70 in Wabaunsee and Riley counties to begin toda
- Flint Hills Christian School building for the future
- Russell Dale “Butch” Hodges, Sr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.