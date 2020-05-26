James Hoestje
James Hoestje, 81, died May 12, 2020, at home in Lenexa, KS. He is survived by his wife Phyllis and children Sara Hoestje and John (Erin) Hoestje and four grandchildren. He taught in the Wamego school district from 1968 to retirement in 1995 and attended Mt. Calvary Lutheran church.
