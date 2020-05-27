James Martin DeBord
James Martin DeBord, Born January 30th, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to James Oather and Mildred Reffitt DeBord, passed on May 18, 2020.
He is survived by wife, Janet DeBord, children Dawn and Robert DeBord (Janet). Four grandchildren and one Great grandchild. A private family ceremony is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.