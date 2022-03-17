James Norson Akin, 87, formerly of Manhattan, Kansas and most recently of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at Vintage Park Assisted Living Facility.
Jim was born in Vermillion, Kansas on January 2, 1935 the son of Norson Harvey and Cora Bell (McAtee) Akin. He attended Vermillion High school and graduated in 1953. After graduation, Jim attended Baker University in Baldwin City.
Jim joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years as a weather observer until he was honorably discharged in 1957. He met Jean Heying of Clovis, New Mexico while stationed in Clovis and he and Jean married on May 19th, 1957. Jim and Jean divorced in 1974. Through this marriage, they raised 2 children, Janet Ebert (Todd) of Wamego and Kenneth Akin (deceased).
Jim attended Kansas State University earning a bachelor’s degree (education) in 1960 as well as a master’s degree in education from KSU. He got his first job at Wamego, Kansas teaching history and biology as well as being the first Freshman Football coach. Then after 2 years, the family moved to Paola, Kansas for 4 years where Jim also taught and coached. He accepted a position as a principal but before the new year started, Jim was offered the job of his lifetime, becoming the Director of the Teacher Placement Center at Kansas State University. In this position, Jim made many friends across the state of Kansas helping students, principals, and superintendents match teachers to job openings in their communities. Following the retirement of the director of Career Services, Jim was offered the job as director of the Career Placement Services at Kansas State University. Jim bled purple and enjoyed attending Kansas State activities and sports! Many friendships were developed over his 33 years of service until Jim’s retirement.
As a member of the Manhattan community, Jim enjoyed serving on the City Commission (1971- 1975) and at the time received the most votes for that office to date. He also served as the Mayor of Manhattan from 1973-74.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Norson and Cora Akin; a sister, Margie Yeager; a brother, William Akin; a sister; Joyce Clark; and a son; Kenneth Akin.
He is survived by his daughter; Janet Ebert (Todd) and grandchildren Brent Zafran, Shelby Ebert, and Nicholas Akin. Jim is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday (April 1, 2022) at 1:30 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Wamego followed by internment at Wamego City Cemetery. There will be a visitation (cookie reception) to allow for friends and family to visit at the church following the graveside service.
Memorials are requested to Vintage Park Assisted Living Facility or the Elara Caring Hospice Support of Topeka and may be left with the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
