Janice Elaine Jepsen
Janice Elaine Jepsen, 79, of Wamego, KS passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego.
Janice was born February 18, 1941 in Wamego, KS, the daughter of Charles L. and Eva (Gibson) Elder. She attended school in Wamego and graduated from Wamego High School.
Janice met David Jepsen in 1958 while he was stationed at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka and they were married on July 2, 1960 at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego, KS. They were stationed many places during Dave’s career, including Guam, before moving to Sacramento, CA when Dave retired from the air force. They later moved back to Wamego, KS. She worked for Casual Corner clothing store for many years as a sales associate and received many rewards for top sales. She had a keen fashion sense in clothing and was a talented decorator. Janice always had a joke or story to tell and will always be remembered for her quick wit and dry sense of humor.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene Nelson (Ralph), Colorado, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jepsen and siblings, Godfrey Elder, Damien Elder, Tom Elder, Herman Elder, Leona Kling, Evelyn Hughes, Betty Willard, Alma Lee Fechter, Verna Roberts and Martina Trudo.
Graveside services for Janice and David will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Wamego City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to K-9’s for Warriors, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.