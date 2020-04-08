Janis Carl
Janis Carl passed away peacefully, April 2, 2020. Janis is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years (married August 27, 1967), Charles L. Carl; daughter, Kelli Carl Foster; son, Jason Carl; son-in-law, Jim Foster; and three grandchildren, Olivia Foster, William Foster and Emma Foster. She is also survived by her sister, Dalene Eichem, Wamego, Kansas.
Janis was born August 17, 1948 in Wellington, Kansas. She graduated from Wamego High School, Wamego, Kansas in 1966. Janis volunteered for several charitable organizations, most notably People to People Ministries in Wooster, Ohio. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her three grandchildren and the best friend many of us will ever have.
“To my family and friends, know how much I love you. You were there for the good times and bad. You were there with joy, laughter and hugs. I have been blessed to live and travel to places in the world I never imagined I would see and met people who would touch my life forever”.
Due to the current health crisis; Private services will be held. Further Memorial services will be held at a later date this year once the crisis passes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Lung Association, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd. N, Independence, Ohio 44131. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 330-724-1281)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.