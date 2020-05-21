Jean Ann Stewart
Jean Ann Stewart, 79, resident of the Lake Elbo area by Manhattan, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home.
On March 27, 1941, Jean, was born to John H. and Marcella E. (Rosedahl) Jones in Bigelow, KS. After attending grade school in Bigelow, she graduated from Frankfort High School in 1959. Jean began working as a key punch operator for the state of Kansas. She then became an assistant dietician for the St. Mary’s Manor and the Westy Care Home. After a brief retirement, she then worked at Orschlen Farm & Home in Manhattan for 10 years. She was united in marriage with David H. Stewart on June 30, 1962 in Frankfort. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Jean was a member of the St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, the Green Valley FCE, and was a board member for the Antioch Cemetery. She enjoyed horses in her younger years and particularly like gardening flowers.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Stewart, St. Mary’s, KS, and Jeff Stewart, Frankfort, KS; and four grandchildren, John Stewart, James Stewart, Madelyn Stewart, and Emily Stewart.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Allen Jones.
Private family services will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Antioch Cemetery near Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to go towards the Antioch Cemetery Fund and Good Shepherd Hospice, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.