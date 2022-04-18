Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.