Jimmey Lee Shipman
Jimmey Lee Shipman, age 70, of Wamego, died Dec. 27, 2019 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1949 in Chadwick, Missouri, the son of Lenvil “Jake” and Lucy (Weter) Shipman. He grew up in Chadwick and graduated from Chadwick High School with the class of 1967.
Jimmey joined the United States Army in 1977 and served his country until he retired in 1995. He served during Desert Storm. Jimmey took pride in being able to serve in the Army. He took many college courses during his service time and earned many medals and awards while in the Army. He was the owner of Kaw Valley Archery for many years. Jimmey loved to fish and hunt and be outdoors. He loved to attend car shows in the area as many as he could.
On April 21, 2005 in Westmoreland he was united in marriage to Geri Couch. She survives at their home in Wamego.
He was preceded in death by his father, and also his brothers, Tony Shipman and Bill Shipman, and his granddaughter, Cara Dawn Shipman Combs. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his children: Ricky Shipman (Carla) of Sparta, Missouri, Tammy Bray of Forsyth, Missouri, Jackie Thornton (Dan) of Manhattan, Kansas, and Curtis Roudybush (Jennifer) of Manhattan, Kansas; his grandchildren: Rikki Dean (Zach), Jacob Shipman (Hailey), Nicholas Shipman, Heather Bray, Autumn Bray, Sawyer Thornton, Kyli Thornton, Leah Barth, Elizabeth Williams, Brantley Williams; great-grandchildren: Madelyn Dean, Maeleigh Shipman, Xander Shipman, and Rowan Dechert; and also his sister JoAnne Jones, of Ozark, Missouri; his brother-in-law Jim Couch (Jowilla) of Scott City, Kansas.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 1:30p.m. Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home (to be designated at a later date). Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfunerahome.com
