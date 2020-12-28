Joan Luvern Manor, 74, of Wamego, formerly of Udall, Kansas died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, following a battle with cancer.
Joan was born on November 11, 1946, in Udall, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph F. and Susie Luvern Ketterman Shoemaker. She attended schools in Udall and graduated from Udall High School. Joan then attended college and ultimately earned her Doctorate Degree in education.
Joan was an English and Speech teacher. She taught in several schools in New Mexico and Kansas. She was the Assistant Superintendent at the Derby School District for 25 years.
Joan was also an active member of the United Methodist Church in Wamego. She was very involved in many church activities and bible study groups. She enjoyed traveling, visiting several other countries and states, and taking many scenic photographs. She also loved birdwatching and tending her flower and vegetable gardens.
Joan married Merril “Max” Manor on April 8, 2017. He survives at their home.
Joan is also survived by her son; Randal Alan Paul (Aondrea) Newton, Kansas; her step-children Shawn Manor, Manhattan, Sharri Furman (Greg), Cleveland, Texas, Shane Manor (Trenna), Wamego, and Annette Manor-Brownell; her grandson, Jayden Paul; her-step grandchildren, Amber Manor, Matthew Manor (Rachael), Joshua Manor, Jonathan Furman (Emily), Kristina Landin (Anthony), Ashton Furman (Stephanie), Zachary Manor, Darwin Manor (DeeDee), Jacob Manor (Chelsea)and Collin Manor; ten great-grandchildren; her siblings, Helen Winters (Charles), Wichita, Ralph Shoemaker, Wichita and sister-in-law Ceclia Shoemaker, Wichita. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Steven Paul, step-son Scott Manor, and her niece, Janet Shoemaker.
A private family Celebration of Life was held. Pastor Mitch Todd was the officiant. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Udall City Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice House or the United Methodist Church, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.