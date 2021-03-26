Mustang OK—Jodeen M. “Jodi” Jensen, 63, passed away Monday March 22, 2021, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Jodi was born January 15, 1958 at Wamego, the daughter of James Joseph “Joe” and Amelia M. Bond Flanagan. She was raised in the Emmett community and graduated from St. Marys High School in 1976. She studied accounting and worked as an accountant most of her life.
Jodi had lived in Oklahoma for many years where she was employed by the State of Oklahoma since 2008 and had worked in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for the past several years. Jodi was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mustang. She enjoyed cross stitch, puzzles, knitting blankets for family and friends, and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother.
Survivors include her daughter: Brandi Jo Messman and two grandsons: Jackson and Bennett. Jodi is also survived by her mother, siblings, nieces, nephews, and multiple friends who miss her dearly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30 P.M. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Emmett. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery at Emmett. Jodi will lie in state after 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church where a rosary will be recited at 2:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Jodi. To read a full obituary or send online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
