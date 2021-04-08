John Albert Lyon

John “Johnny” Albert Lyon, 71, of Wamego, passed away April 4, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka from complications due to Covid-19.
John was born to Alice Joan and Albert Lyon on April 21, 1949 on Fort Riley. He was a natural athlete and during his academic career at Wamego High School he played basketball, baseball, football and track. During his Senior year in 1968 he was awarded Sportsman of the year. He joined the Navy after graduation and served until 1972 as an Aviation Machinist Mate working on propeller airplanes and played on the Pensacola Navy Football team. His hobbies included rodeo, horses, reading Westerns, working at his farm and spending time with his loved ones.
He was married to Valerie Madeline Vernese on February 7, 1975 at Beecher “Bible & Rifle” Church in Wabaunsee, KS.
John was a local artisan and practiced his leathercraft for the last 40 years at his business, John’s Shoe and Saddle Repair in Wamego, KS where he could be found hammering away and sharing his incredible stories.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Lyon; son, John Matthew Lyon (Dawn), Wamego; siblings; Janice Eichem (John), Wamego, Ray Gene Fairchild (Gail), Wamego, Mike Fairchild, Wamego, and Pat Fairchild, MO; his Aunt, Twila Pressler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was also predeceased by his parents; Albert Lyon and Alice Joan Fairchild; Stepfather, Albert Gene Fairchild; grandparents, John and Stella Pressler; brother Robert Fairchild; and uncle Irv Pressler.
John’s family set up a website at https://everloved.com/life-of/john-lyon/ to post pictures, tell stories, get updates on his Celebration of life and to make contributions to his memorial fund. There is going to be a commemoration at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Cico Park during the Black Jack Saddle Club Horse Show.
