John D. Kratina, 85, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Oakley Place in
Rossville.
On July 26, 1934, he was born in rural Rossville, the son of John R. and Helen (Hruska) Kratina. John was raised in the Moravian Czech community of Rossville attending Victor 101 Schoolhouse and graduated from Rossville High School.
On November 18, 1955, Marjorie married John D. Kratina at the Rossville Presbyterian Church.
Over the years, John served his country through the military forces, United States Air Force and Reserves, Kansas Army Guard, Kansas Air National Guard. Retiring in 1984 as a Crew Chief of the 190th squadron.
Over the years, John dedicated his service to the Presbyterian Church of Rossville as a church board member overseeing the preservation of the building and property. John was an active member of the 190 Air Combat Museum, where he donated weekly hours providing tours to the public during museum hours and air shows. John was a member of the Czech Moravian Lodge No. 128. John was an active member in preservation of the Moravian Lodge with his involvement in the teaching of the Czech heritage through organizing Polka dance lessons and Czech language lessons to families and members of the
community. John also supported the lodge in assisting with organization of Polka dances and kolache booths at community events. John was honored with the Fraternalist of the Year Award for his service to the organization. John was active in the development and building of the Agriculture Hall of Fame, to honor the Agriculture leaders and farmers of Kansas.
John was an active member of the following organizations; Kansas Pickers and Fiddlers, Pickers and Singers, Czech Moravian Lodge No. 128 /Air Force Sergeants Assoc/Kansas National Guard Assoc./Jimmie Lillard American Legion Post 31
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marjorie Kratina, a brother George Kratina, a sister Mary Kratina and a brother-in-law, David Hitchcock.
Personal qualities of John, we will always remember his outgoing personality, love of Czech heritage, love of music, storytelling along with his love for family, friends, God and country.
Other survivors include his son, John M. (Cynthia) Kratina, Topeka; his daughter, Tammy (Dennis) Biswell, Wamego, two sisters-in-law, Pat Kratin, Topeka and Barbara Hitchcock, Silver Lake, grandchildren, Jesse (Holly) Kratina, Joshua Kratina, Amanda Kratina, Richard (Katie) Biswell, and Rebecca Biswell; great-grandchildren, Finnly Kratina and Asher Kratina.
The Kratina and Biswell families would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care given to John and Marjorie during their time at Oakley Place of Rossville.
Memorial services and interment will be in the Czech Moravian Cemetery, near Rossville to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Presbyterian Church or the Czech Moravian Lodge No. 128 and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536.
Go to www.piperfuneralhome to leave online condolences.
