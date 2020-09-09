John David Schierkolk
John David Schierkolk, 83, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home following a twelve-year battle with cancer. He was a long-time member of the community.
John was born on October 31, 1936, in Odell, Nebraska, the son of William and Caroline Wieters Schierkolk. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1954. John served in the Army National Guard from 1955 until 1963. He was placed on active duty in 1961 where he was then stationed at Ft. Riley at the height of the Berlin Crisis. John and Dolores moved to Wamego after his discharge in 1962.
John was an auto mechanic. He worked for Wamego Motor’s Ford Dealership for 21 years until they closed in 1983. After that, he operated his own shop, John’s Auto Clinic in Wamego. He officially retired in 2008; however, he continued working up until his health no longer allowed.
John was very active in Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, serving every position on the church council; he served as an elder for several years. John organized the church clay shoot every fall. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, quail, deer, coyote, dove, and pheasant. John also loved gardening, sharing his vegetables with any and everyone that he knew.
John especially loved spending time with his family; he and Dolores hosted an annual Schierkolk Family Reunion for many years.
John married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Ann Roever on September 2, 1956, in Hanover. She survives at their home.
John is also survived by his children, Kent Schierkolk (Rachael), Wamego, Wayne Schierkolk (Patti), Wamego; his grandchildren, Jared Schierkolk, Jessi Schierkolk Long (Jay), Emily Schierkolk, and Arik Schierkolk, all of Wamego; his great-grandchildren, Zoe, Rowan, Scotty, Asher, Josie, and Adalie; his brothers, William Schierkolk, Jr., Denver, Colorado, Roger Schierkolk (Kathie), Greeley, Colorado; Brother-in-law, Richard Roever (Patsy), Odell, Nebraska as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Carol Loseman and Luther Schierkolk, sister-in-law, Delores Schierkolk, and an infant son, Gregory Schierkolk in 1959.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. They suggest memorial contributions to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or Midland Hospice, and those may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
