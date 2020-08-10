John L. Failer, 79, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Rossville Health and Rehab Center.
A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 until noon Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Piper Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Rossville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Online condolences may be sent to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.