John Robert Baker passed away January 6, 2022, in Joshua, Texas. He was born in Wamego, Kansas on May 24, 1946, to Robert and Margaret (Scott) Baker. He graduated from Wamego High in 1965 and he served for a short period of time in the U.S. Air Force. On April 30, 1971, he married the love of his life, Sharree (Morrison). John received a B.S. degree in Pharmacy in 1976 from the University of Oklahoma and he worked at several hospitals over the years in the pharmacy department. He loved gardening, playing chess and solitaire on the computer, studying astronomy and religion, and he really liked arguing politics.
John is survived by his beloved wife Sharree; their three children: Tammy, Kristy (husband Joey) and James (wife Sandy); eight grandchildren: Sadie, Stacey, Gary, Dylan, Kiona and Tristan; a bonus granddaughter Lindsay; two great grandchildren: Bella and Nova; his brother Charles and his sister Nancy. John was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild Brandy.
Internment of his urn will be forthcoming at the Louisville, Kansas cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
