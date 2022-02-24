John Romanus Hieger, 80, of Wamego, passed away on Sunday (February 20, 2022) on his farm in Wamego.
Born January 14, 1942 in Wamego, John was the son of Romanus John and Inez Catherine (Heptig) Hieger. He married Marla Jean Wheeler on May 29, 1970 in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego. She survives.
Mr. Hieger served his country in the U. S. Army. He was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council for many years. He was a life member of the Rock Creek FFA Alumni and a member of the Farmers Home Administration where he was a past board member.
John’s passion was working his farm with his family. His love of farming included calving in the spring, raising replacement Holstein heifers, and he especially enjoyed the tilling of the soil preparing the field for spring planting. In addition to the farm work, John also enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching wildlife on the farm when he had extra time.
Survivors include his wife, Marla; two sons, Anthony Hieger (Melissa) of St. George, KS and Jim Hieger (Karla Eigenman) of St. George, KS; a daughter, Marla Hieger of Wamego, KS; a grandson, Levi Hieger-Eigenman; a brother, George Hieger; and two sisters, Marie Hieger and Rose Hieger.
Mr. Hieger was prececed in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning (March 1, 2022) at 10:30 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Mike Peterson officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday evening (February 28, 2022) from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. A Rosary service will be held Monday at 6:00 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for the American Diabetes Foundation and can be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
