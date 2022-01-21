John William Annan, Onaga, KS passed away from natural causes January 18, 2022 at KU Medical Hospital in Kansas City.
John was born on October 7, 1935 to George Raymond Annan and Elsie Fairbanks Annan Kelly.
He was the youngest of three children. Mr. Annan was a railroad construction worker, allowing him to travel early in life. John found the love of his life, Margaret Mary Roggenkamp, and were wed on September 7, 1956. She preceded him in death on September 2, 1991. Mr. Annan became a barber in 1956 with his first employment being in the Townhouse Hotel Barbershop in Kansas City, KS. John returned to his beloved Onaga, KS where he was very active in his community.
He was a faithful servant to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church; city councilman who helped erect the Onaga City Pool for all to enjoy; Onaga USD 322 school board member and President from 1970-1985; Jaycee member, Boy Scout leader, baseball assistant coach and Onaga Cemetery board member. Mr. Annan was employed at DuPont, UPS and Jeffrey Energy Center for 30 years all the while barbering for 63 years. In retirement, John enjoyed following Kansas State sports, Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball, volunteering at both the Onaga Railroad Museum and Onaga Historical Society Museum and reading fiction. Mr. Annan was known as a delightful person and a great conversationalist. He was a wonderful storyteller and enjoyed reminiscing with others. Above all, he greatly enjoyed being with family.
John was a proud father to seven children, Alyssa (Marvin) Schulz, Omaha, NE; Sylvia (Kerry) Black, Papillion, NE; George (Brenda) Annan, Wamego; Bob (Cheryl) Annan, Wamego, KS; Bill (Marcia) Annan, Stillwater, OK; Maria (Mark) Walters, Lenexa, KS and Beverly (Matt) Nichols, Russell, KS. From these unions, he was “Papa John” to his 30 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Mr. Annan was married to Linda Niehues Reisinger on August 18, 2001. She preceded him in death on September 3, 2019. He was a stepfather to Jake (Tracy) Reisinger, Havensville, KS and Dan (Michele) Reisinger, Havensville, KS.
Mr. Annan was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Roger Lee Annan, Pasadena, TX. Betty Lou Annan Haug, Onaga, KS, survives. He was loved by many. He will be truly missed. Rest in peace Dad, Papa John, Faithful Servant. Job Well Done.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 24th at St. Vincet DePaul Catholic Church in Onaga. Burial will follow in the Onaga Cemetery. John will lie in state from noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Masks are required at the services. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or the Onaga Historical Society, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 312, Onaga, KS 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
