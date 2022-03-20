Jolin J. Burris, 86, of Paxico, Kansas, passed away on Thursday (March 17, 2022) at Plaza West in Topeka, Kansas.
Born April 18, 1935 at home on the family farm near Paxico, Kansas, Jolin was the daughter of Clarence H. “Butz” and Ruby D. (Stout) Breymeyer. Jolin was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Faith Community Church of Wells Creek where she was a lifelong member. She received her elementary education in a country school, District 66, fondly remembered as “Possom College”. She was a graduate of Paxico High School and Clarks Business College in Topeka.
Jolin joined the U. S. Marine Corps in 1953 and served her country for 3 years until her discharge in 1956. While in the Marines, Jolin met Melvin Burris Jr. and they were married from 1958 until Melvin’s passing on April 23, 2006.
Jolin enjoyed sewing, reading, listening to music, especially BOTT Radio, going antiquing, watching Lawrence Welk on TV and helping on the farm. She was known by her family for her cooking and always putting others first. Jolin’s greatest joy was spending time caring for her grandchildren.
Jolin was primarily a homemaker taking care of her family, but she had also been employed for the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals, P.J.’s Truck Stop in Maple Hill and as personal housekeeper for Mrs. Sandra Adams of Maple Hill.
Survivors include three sons, Melvin Burris III (Norma) of Paxico, KS, Andrew Burris of Round Rock, TX and Stuart Burris of Murfreesboro, TN; three daughters, April Ramsey of Topeka, KS, Colleen Smalley (Joe) of Harveyville, KS and Anita Aubert (John) of Emmett, KS, twenty seven grandchildren; and many loving great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, including Rob Pittman.
Mrs. Burris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Jr.; a daughter, Tracy Kirwan; a brother, David Breymeyer; and a nephew, Norman Breymeyer.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 in Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego with Pastor Tim Pearson officiating. Burial with Military Honors by the Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail and the Wamego American Legion Post 172 will be in Wells Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Faith Community Church of Wells Creek and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547
