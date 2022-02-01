Maple Hill—Joseph “Joe” R. Glotzbach, 62, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his home in Maple Hill.
Joe was born January 23, 1960, the son of Merle R. and Ollie A. (Michaelis) Glotzbach. He was raised in the Paxico/Newbury communities and graduated from St. Marys High School with the class of ‘78. Joe graduated from Kansas State University College of Engineering with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1987.
Joe lived in Chanute for 25 years working for Churchill (Chanute), TRAMEC (Iola) and OPF (Chanute). He moved to the Maple Hill community and worked for Caterpillar from 2006 until 2015. He then worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber from 2015 until his death. Joe was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 657 both in St. Marys.
On April 12, 1980, Joe and Audry A. Hiegert were united in marriage at Sacred Heart Church in Newbury.
He is survived by his wife, Audry; children: Michael (Sara) Glotzbach, Meriden, Eric Glotzbach, Alma, Amanda Glotzbach, Maple Hill, Tyler (Amanda) Glotzbach, Wamego and Kimberly Glotzbach, St. George; grandchildren: Wyatt, Adrian, Bentley, and Lily; his father, Merle Glotzbach, Paxico; sisters: Cheryl (Marc) Failer, Paxico, Jeanette (Doug) Lowe, Paxico, Deborah (Bob) VanCleave, Eskridge; Julie (Jim) DeDonder, St. Marys, Leslie (Tim)Wines, Eskridge, and Christina (Chet) Tyler, St. Marys, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Ollie Glotzbach on September 3, 2000.
Joe was most proud of was his family, his wife Audry, being a dad to five, and a papa to four grandkids. Joe spent several years raising his children along with coaching and supporting others out on the soccer fields and baseball diamonds. He was always his family’s biggest supporter. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Joe knew he was a genuinely kind and caring man. He is missed profoundly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Saturday February 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22298 Newbury Rd, Paxico, Ks 66526. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Joe will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 4:00 until the Rosary at 6:00 P.M. Friday February 4, 2022, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson Cancer Research Center at KSU and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
