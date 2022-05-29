Joshua Asbury

Joshua Thomas Asbury, 52, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Concordia, Kansas.
Josh was born May 11, 1970, in Topeka to Thomas and Clara Doll Asbury. He was a 1988 graduate of Topeka West High School. He owned Allied Auto Detail and was the third generation of his family in car sales at Allied Enterprises. Josh raced dirt bikes, was a car enthusiast and an avid boater enjoying Lake Perry and Lake of the Ozarks.
Survivors include Josh’s son, Tanner Asbury; brother, Adam Asbury; and his former wife, Debra Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one half hour prior to service.
Contributions may be made in Josh’s memory to Occupational Center of Central Kansas (OCCK), 1502 Lincoln St. Concordia KS 66901, in acknowledgement of the years of wonderful care provided to Josh and the community.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.