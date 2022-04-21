Juanita Josephine (Uhl) Kendall

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.