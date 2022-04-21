Juanita Josephine (Uhl) Kendall, 96, of Grantville, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1926, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of George and Tressie (Kratina) Uhl. She graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1944.
Juanita was employed by the V.A. Hospital until she started raising their children. She dedicated her life to family and community service.
She was a long time member of the Grantville United Methodist Church and active in the United Methodist Women, Village Bell newsletter editor for 37 years, choir member until her stroke, Sunday School teacher and many leadership positions. The Kendall Shady Oaks Farm was the site for many years of an annual fall hayrack ride and wiener roast for the church.
Juanita was involved in many service organizations. She was a 67 year member of the Jefferson County Extension Homemaker Unit serving as North East Kansas District membership chairperson receiving many awards and served on the Jefferson County Extension Board. Juanita was a Jefferson County 4-H volunteer and the Grantville 4-H Foods Leader for 20 years teaching cooking skills. She was a member of Meriden Kiwanis and served as President. Juanita also worked with VFW Women’s Auxiliary, Jefferson County Relay for Life and Hospice.
Juanita loved music! But she had a passion for Czech music due to her heritage. If there is music, she would love to dance. She loved the Czech polkas and waltzes but she could dance to all music. She loved to cook and enjoyed gardening. Her favorite gardening item was strawberries! She loved to pick them!
Juanita was an avid K-State fan and basketball season ticket holder! She loved watching Kansas City Royals, and Kansas City Chiefs games. She had a nickname in high school as “Slugger Uhl”. Besides softball, she also played basketball and bowled several years, even getting a perfect score of 300!
Juanita married John J. Kendall on April 20, 1947 in Topeka, KS. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2002.
Survivors include her children, Charlene (Dan) Patton of Topeka, KS., Ronald (Julie) Kendall of Palm Coast, FL., and Karen (Robert) Norris of Palm Coast, FL.; Grandchildren, Jana Patton, Krista (Kyle) Kramer, Megan (Aaron) Pavez, Lori (John) Patton Aguilar, Aimee (Billy) Kirksey, Sarah (Mitch) Short, Melanie (Ben) Marshall, Dustin Jackson, and Casey Jackson; 25 Great Grandchildren and one on the way; Step- Grandchildren, Kristie (Jon) Mabie, and Amanda (Ryan) Scott, seven Step-Great Grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; one grandson, Ryan W. Kendall; two brothers, John Uhl and Gerald Uhl; and one sister, Helen Mongold.
Visitation where the family will receive friends will be at Parker Price Funeral Home on May 1, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Funeral Service will be May 2, 2022 at Grantville United Methodist Church at 10:30 am. If you are unable to attend in person, you are invited to join for live streaming on the following Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/grantvillechurch/
or on the following Grantville UMC website https://grantvilleksumc.org/live-church-service/ .
Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grantville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 164, Grantville, KS 66429 or Moravan Bohemian Hall c/o Parker Price or American Diabetes Association c/o Parker Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave. Topeka, KS 66608.
