HOLTON- Karen Anita Parrett, 81, of Holton, KS, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Medicalodge Jackson County. She was born December 2, 1940 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of William B. and Opal A. (Kittelson) Lewis.
Karen graduated from Holton High School in 1958 and completed Cosmetology College in Topeka. She lived in the Holton community since 2007 and previously in Denison for many years.
She worked a short time for Hallmark Cards in Topeka and JC Penny’s in Holton. Karen worked at the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office and later as County Clerk. In 2005, she retired from Jackson Farmers as a grain accountant. She enjoyed her Bible Study with the Denison Bible Church.
Karen married Lyle I. Parrett on April 16, 1971 in Holton, KS; he preceded her in death on November 26, 2005 after 35 years of marriage.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Douglas Parrett (Karen) of Leavenworth, KS and Samuel Parrett (Jennifer) of St. Mary’s, KS; a daughter, Julie Montgomery of Foley, AL; brother, Michael Lewis (Marsha) of Jacksonville, AR; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Holton Cemetery. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
