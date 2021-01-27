Karen Kathleen Collins was a kindhearted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away suddenly on January 23, 2021 at the age of 71. She resided in Wamego, KS however she considered St. George, KS her home.
She was born to William and Bonnie Quinn on March 27th, 1949 in Manhattan, KS. The oldest of nine children, she helped care for her five sisters and three brothers. She attended schools in St. George and graduated from St. George High School in 1967. She explored psychology at Highland Community College, which she had a strong passion for.
Karen encountered a variety of careers throughout her life starting at Dairy Queen, then venturing off to aerial photography, security guard at Jeffrey Energy Center, head custodial specialist at K-State University, where she retired, home health caretaker, and ending her career at Valley Vista as a housekeeper.
Karen enjoyed many things in life, including tending to her plants, spending time in nature, bird watching and chasing the sunsets. She had an unshakable belief in her faith and was completely committed to God.
Her greatest passion in life was caring for her family, she was a mother figure to several generations, including her siblings, children, and grandchildren.
Karen will be forever loved by her children; Stephanie Collins, Pleasanton, Kansas, Jason Collins, Columbia, Missouri, Stacie Collins, Topeka, Kansas, and Shauna (Nicholas) Wells, St. George, Kansas; her grandchildren Cynthia, Alex, Rebecca, Lydia, Tyler, Lillian, James, Emerald, Max, Kaelyn, Kannon, Karter; great grandchildren; Oscar, Myra, Alailah; her sisters, Cheri, Judy, Cynthia, Carmel, Angela; her brothers Michael, Billy and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James.
Karen will lie-in-state from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Sunday January 31, 2021 at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Reciting of the Rosary will start at 10:00 am, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am Monday, February 1, 2021 at Seven Dolors Catholic Parish, Manhattan Ks. The family suggests memorial contributions to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
The family started a GoFundMe for the funeral expenses. If you would like to donate go to https://gofund.me/77c9eab3 or donations can be made to the Karen Collins Memorial Fund at Farmers State Bank, all donations are greatly appreciated.
