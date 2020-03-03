Katheryn Mae (Kunce) Bellinger
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Katheryn “Kate” Bellinger, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 59 surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Kate was born on September 2, 1960, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Born into a military family, Kate lived her early years worldly, including in Chitose, Japan, until settling in Kansas, where she resided for the remainder of her life. Kate married Mike Bellinger in 1982, and they had four sons together. Kate’s quoted greatest accomplishment in life was raising her four boys on the family farm. God made Kate a nurturer, and that gift led to spending her days tending to her farm animals and raising crops. Kate’s love for being on the farm with her animals was almost as great as her love for spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was imaginative and inquisitive with a strong desire to learn about the wonders of the world.
Kate will be remembered for her generosity and her warm, kind-hearted nature. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws: Steven and Kara Bellinger; Brandon Bellinger; Carl and Kristin Bellinger; and Mathew and Erica Bellinger; her grandchildren: Althea, Xavier, Smith, Dysen and Lochlan; her mother, Mary Fredrika Umscheid; her sister, Patricia Magnett; and Mike Bellinger. She is preceded in death by her father, D. Thomas Kunce, brother, Deral Kunce, and step-father, Lawrence “Junior” Umscheid.
A rosary vigil will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 221 S Juliette Avenue, in Manhattan. A memorial mass will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th, with a luncheon to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kate's life. The family requests donations in Kate’s name to Manhattan Catholic School.
