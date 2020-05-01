Kathleen Evelyn Rusher
Kathleen Evelyn Rusher, 63, of McFarland Kansas, died Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, at her home after a three year long battle of Pancreatic Cancer.
Kathy was born on December 13th, 1956 in Topeka Kansas to George and Betty Brown (Klesath). She attended Mission Valley High School. Kathy lived and worked in Wabaunsee County most of her life as a CNA and later became a heavy equipment operator and a school bus driver.
Kathy enjoyed camping and fishing out at Lake Wabaunsee, shooting pool, gardening and hanging out with her friends. She was known by her infectious smile and her wild and crazy personality. She loved to make people laugh and was not shy at all.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Betty Orender, Topeka; a brother Elmer Bud Brown, Topeka; and three sisters, Georgette Perry, Topeka; Connie Griffiths, Topeka; and Abigail DeLee, Crystal Nevada; her five children, Melodee Rusher, Wamego; Jacob Cloud (Wendi), Middleburg, Florida; Michael Rusher, McFarland; Matthew Miller (Lacey Halleron), Topeka; and Max Miller, Topeka; her nine Grandkids; Katie Posch, Erika Prue, Lyrik Parrish, Kristan Cloud, Tyler Miller, Brianna Miller, Jordan Miller, Jaxson Miller, and Kinzley Miller; six Great Great Grand Daughters and her fur babies JD and Sissy. She was preceeded in death by her father George Brown; brother, Lee Brown; Grandson Lee McFate and fur baby Pearl.
Kathy did not want a funeral. Instead, her wishes were to be cremated and a party in her honor, no crying! A celebration of life will be held July 3rd, pending weather and virus. Details will be posted on Kathy's Facebook page at a later date.
