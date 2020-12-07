Kathryn N. Stallbaumer
( November 28, 1919 - December 02, 2020 )
Kathryn N. Stallbaumer, 101, of Frankfort, KS, died December 2, 2020 at the Frankfort Community Care Home.
Visitation was Friday, December 4, from Noon to 5 p.m. at Padden Funeral Chapel in Frankfort.
A rosary service was held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Frankfort.
A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5 at Annunciation Catholic Church. Father Anthony Chendumalli officiated. The lector was Andy Fund and the Eucharistic Ministers were Andy and Kim Fund. Moogie Roeder played the organ while Rheta Matson led the congregation singing "On Eagle's Wings", "Mother Dear, O' Pray for Me", "On This Day, O' Beautiful Mother", "I Am the Bread of Life" and "O' Loving God".
Offertory gifts were presented by her granddaughters, Laura Donnelly, Kate Stallbaumer, Sara Kirby, Emily Stallbaumer, Melissa Fund-Polster, Betsy Macke, Brenda Waggoner, Barb Hiltibrand and Madison Stallbaumer.
The pallbearers were her grandsons, Mark Stallbaumer, Ben Stallbaumer, Scott Stallbaumer, Evan Stallbaumer, Lane Stallbaumer, Adam Fund and Andy Fund.
Burial was in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Frankfort.
Kathryn was born November 28, 1919 at Frankfort, daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Horigan) Flaherty. In 1937, she graduated from Frankfort High School and then completed Normal Training at Marysville. She taught in a one room schoolhouse at Reserville and Bigelow until 1945.
On June 6, 1945, she married Robert J. “Bob” Stallbaumer at Annunciation Catholic Church. They owned and operated Stallbaumer Fertilizer where she was the bookkeeper. Kathryn also helped with the farm work and raised their six children.
Kathryn was a lifelong member of Annunciation Catholic Church and was a member of the Altar Society. She also served on the Frankfort Library Board, was a RSVP Volunteer, member of the Priscilla Club, Friendship Club and a neighborhood card club.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, sewing, meeting people and traveling. Kathryn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will forever be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. “Bob” Stallbaumer, on October 22, 1987; parents; and two sisters, Rita Gerstner and Helen Carlin.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Beth (Dennis) Fund, Wamego, KS, and Jean Ann (J.B.) Holland, Centralia, KS; four sons, Robert J. (Judi) Stallbaumer, Jr., Leo J. (Connie) Stallbaumer, Donald (Jan) Stallbaumer, all of Frankfort, and Jim (Sally) Stallbaumer, Rossville, KS; 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
A memorial fund has been established to Annunciation Catholic Church, Frankfort City Library or Frankfort Community Care Home. Contributions may be sent in care of Padden Funeral Chapel.
