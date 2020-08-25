Keith C. Havenstein
Keith C. Havenstein, 81, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
On July 2, 1939, Keith was born in Alma, the son of Carl and Martha Ringel Havenstein. Keith grew up in the Alma community and graduated from Alma High School in 1957. He joined the United States Navy on June 10, 1957, and was Honorably Discharged on June 29, 1960.
He had lived in Topeka many years before moving to St. Marys. He and his wife Patricia traveled the country for 11 years after his retirement. He moved to Lawrence in 2015 and Kansas City in 2018. Keith worked for KP&L/Westar for many years as an OSHA and Safety Training Supervisor.
Keith Havenstein and Patricia Capurro were united in marriage on July 2, 1960, in Las Vegas, NV. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Marvin and Orwin Havenstein, a sister, Joleen Blankley.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn (Rick) Fiedler, Kansas City, MO; his sister, Shirley Roudybush, Auburn; brother-in-law, Raymond Blankley, Louisville; sister-in-law, LaReta Havenstein, Westmoreland; seven grandchildren, Loni, Kara (Joshua), Elaine (David), Skyler (Cydney), Christopher (Ashley), Claire, and Fiona; 23 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Inurnment will be in the Peace United Church Of Christ Cemetery in Alma. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
