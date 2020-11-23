Kenneth Bernard Ridder
Kenneth Bernard Ridder, 89, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor in Topeka, KS.
On February 23, 1931, Kenny, was born to August and Mary (Straub) Ridder in Paxico, Kansas. He graduated from Flush High School in 1949. After high school he spent many years as a store manager for Safeway and retired from Wonder Bread after 29 years. He also enjoyed farming on the side. Kenny was united in marriage with Betty Jean Umscheid on March 28, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flush, KS. He was his wife Betty's loving and gentle caretaker in her last years until she preceded him in death on January 5, 2016.
Kenny enjoyed raising cattle & grain crops. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed camping and boating with the entire family and friends. He could build and repair just about anything.
Kenny is survived by his two daughters, Cindy (Phil) Stone, Topeka, KS and Christy Mathers (Brian), Topeka, KS; a brother, Clayton (Sherry) Ridder, Olsburg, KS; seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his parents, a son, David Ridder, and four siblings, Clarence Ridder, Suzie Zoeller, Joan Helget and Merlyn Ridder.
Funeral Mass for Kenny will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24 th , 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flush. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Kenneth will lie in-state on Monday, November 23 rd from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego with social distancing and masks required. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.